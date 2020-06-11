CML Microsystems Plc (CML) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on August 7th

CML Microsystems Plc (LON:CML) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of CML opened at GBX 277 ($3.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 309.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. CML Microsystems has a twelve month low of GBX 160 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 372 ($4.73). The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 million and a P/E ratio of 31.12.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a research report on Tuesday.

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications and data storage industries in Europe, the Far East, the Americas, and internationally. It primarily offers integrated circuits. The company provides its products for industrial flash memory cards, solid state drives, and embedded storage products; and professional and industrial voice and/or data communications products.

