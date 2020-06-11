Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Trading Up 18.7%

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) shares were up 18.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.00, approximately 43,920,221 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 732% from the average daily volume of 5,281,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $47,161.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,288.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,260,056 shares of company stock valued at $11,073,607 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,386,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after acquiring an additional 137,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,165,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,650,000 after acquiring an additional 41,953 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

