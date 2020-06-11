Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £143.64 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Preben Prebensen bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,197 ($15.23) per share, for a total transaction of £143.64 ($182.82).

Preben Prebensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 5th, Preben Prebensen bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,058 ($13.47) per share, for a total transaction of £158.70 ($201.99).

On Monday, April 6th, Preben Prebensen bought 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 989 ($12.59) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($188.81).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,124 ($14.31) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,084.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,298.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 849 ($10.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,663 ($21.17).

CBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Close Brothers Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,410 ($17.95) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,410 ($17.95) to GBX 1,170 ($14.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,248.90 ($15.90).

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

