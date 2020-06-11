Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BME. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a hold rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.22) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 425 ($5.41) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.79) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.35) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 413.14 ($5.26).

BME opened at GBX 379.90 ($4.84) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 245.60 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 439.90 ($5.60). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.25. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

