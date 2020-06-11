Citigroup (NYSE:C) vs. National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Citigroup (NYSE:C) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 16.56% 9.15% 0.79% National Bank 23.34% 10.24% 1.30%

Citigroup has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citigroup has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and National Bank has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Citigroup is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of National Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of National Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and National Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $103.45 billion 1.12 $19.40 billion $7.58 7.37 National Bank $325.35 million 2.86 $80.36 million $2.55 11.94

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citigroup and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 0 4 18 0 2.82 National Bank 0 1 2 0 2.67

Citigroup presently has a consensus price target of $76.14, indicating a potential upside of 36.31%. National Bank has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.44%. Given Citigroup’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than National Bank.

Summary

Citigroup beats National Bank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment provides wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate and consumer loans, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,410 branches in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on multi-family construction properties; commercial properties, such as office buildings, retail centers, or free-standing commercial properties; and multi-family and investor properties, as well as raw land development loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 85 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, and Texas. It also operates 106 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

