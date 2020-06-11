Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) PT Raised to $318.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $318.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.45.

Shares of CTAS opened at $278.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.06. Cintas has a 12-month low of $154.33 and a 12-month high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 18.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 153.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Cintas by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cintas by 35.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,717,000 after buying an additional 84,821 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth approximately $16,949,000. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

