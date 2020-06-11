Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,942 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Church & Dwight worth $64,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 25,060 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $1,898,044.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,682.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 387,720 shares of company stock worth $28,043,852. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHD opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

