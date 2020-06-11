China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.44. China SXT Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 7,849,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

