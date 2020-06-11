Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)’s share price was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.04 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 5,549,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,768,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

The firm has a market cap of $261.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.13). Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,925,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,004,000 after acquiring an additional 509,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after buying an additional 42,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after buying an additional 986,208 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 80,679 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

