Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Stock Price Down 66%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)’s share price dropped 66% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $23.75, approximately 8,761,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 1,572,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.92.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $242.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $242.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,696,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 59.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,174,591 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,019 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,051 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,125,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 130.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,704,473 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,807 shares in the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

