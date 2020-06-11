Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na reduced its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chemours were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anavon Capital LLP bought a new position in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $5,979,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chemours by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,194,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 500,177 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chemours by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 315,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chemours from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Chemours from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Shares of CC opened at $16.05 on Thursday. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $25.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 2.43.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 56.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

In other news, COO Mark Newman bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 132,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,837.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider E Bryan Snell purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

