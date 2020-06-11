Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 135,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,767,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $120.99.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

