Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.74. 109,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,782. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $120.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $486.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

