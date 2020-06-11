Chatham Rock Phosphate (CVE:NZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.32

Chatham Rock Phosphate Ltd (CVE:NZP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Chatham Rock Phosphate Company Profile (CVE:NZP)

Chatham Rock Phosphate Limited operates as a junior mineral development company. The company focuses on the development and exploitation of the Chatham Rise rock phosphate deposit, which comprises a mining permit covering an area of 820 square kilometers located to the east of Christchurch, New Zealand; and international phosphate projects.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Rock Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.