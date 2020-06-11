Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Shares Down 12.4%

Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) fell 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.82, 4,236,169 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,860% from the average session volume of 216,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Cerecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cerecor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerecor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cerecor Inc. sold 92,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $143,804.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,805,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,199,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $32,670.00. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,147,876 shares of company stock valued at $9,958,879. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 564,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 44,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerecor by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 24,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

