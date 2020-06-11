Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 83.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centurylink during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Centurylink by 134.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Centurylink had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centurylink from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centurylink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

