Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Raised to “Outperform” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.00.

CG stock opened at C$13.83 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of C$5.52 and a one year high of C$14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of -125.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$502.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$310,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at C$227,178. Also, Senior Officer Yousef Rehman sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$71,194.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,013.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,111 shares of company stock valued at $425,566.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

