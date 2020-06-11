Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 18.4%

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV)’s stock price dropped 18.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.76, approximately 19,307,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 14,247,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Friday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market cap of $417.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 7.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 56.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel acquired 2,449,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $2,204,874.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $7,818,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,340,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,991,000 after buying an additional 1,674,623 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

