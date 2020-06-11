Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) & Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Head to Head Contrast

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) and Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Celcuity and Castle Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celcuity N/A -38.84% -37.01% Castle Biosciences 11.90% 3.88% 2.06%

This table compares Celcuity and Castle Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celcuity N/A N/A -$7.36 million ($0.72) -13.81 Castle Biosciences $51.87 million 12.73 $5.28 million ($0.81) -47.36

Castle Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Celcuity. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celcuity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Celcuity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 43.5% of Celcuity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Celcuity and Castle Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celcuity 0 0 2 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

Celcuity currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Castle Biosciences has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Celcuity’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Celcuity is more favorable than Castle Biosciences.

Summary

Castle Biosciences beats Celcuity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc., a cellular analysis company, discovers cancer sub-types and commercializes diagnostic tests to enhance the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies in the United States. The company's CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it. It is developing CELx HSF test to diagnose two new sub-types of HER2-negative breast cancer. The company is also developing CELx MP test to diagnose 12 new potential cancer sub-types in breast, lung, colon, ovarian, kidney, and bladder cancers. Celcuity Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

