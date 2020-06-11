CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $8,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,739,000 after acquiring an additional 165,087 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $1,748,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 50,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 105.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 864,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after buying an additional 444,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $51.33 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Raymond E. Wirta sold 87,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $3,151,451.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,017 shares in the company, valued at $252,682.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shira Goodman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.73 per share, with a total value of $100,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,750.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.