CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

CPCAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CLSA cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.95. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $7.91.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

