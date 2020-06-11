Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 83,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $132.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cfra cut their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.