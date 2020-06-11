Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) vs. Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Financial Survey

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.7% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.6% of Carrols Restaurant Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrols Restaurant Group -2.81% -8.11% -1.44% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carrols Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrols Restaurant Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 5 0 2.67

Carrols Restaurant Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.07%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.29%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Carrols Restaurant Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrols Restaurant Group and Kura Sushi USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrols Restaurant Group $1.46 billion 0.17 -$31.92 million ($0.36) -13.39 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 2.25 $1.46 million $0.27 64.07

Kura Sushi USA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Carrols Restaurant Group. Carrols Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kura Sushi USA beats Carrols Restaurant Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

