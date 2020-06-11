Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.
Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
