Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.13.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $129.51 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $97.55 and a one year high of $169.86. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

