Carl Benjamin Brink Purchases 1,000 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) CFO Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $20,240.00.

Carl Benjamin Brink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Carl Benjamin Brink bought 1,850 shares of Carriage Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.33 per share, with a total value of $33,910.50.

CSV opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $77.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

