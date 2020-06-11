Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Trading Down 26.4%

Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) fell 26.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.09, 1,794,882 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 621% from the average session volume of 249,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

A number of research firms have commented on CSU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.19. The company has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 449.67% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $106.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Brandon Ribar purchased 82,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $45,295.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,355 shares in the company, valued at $83,795.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,655 shares of company stock valued at $57,969. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Senior Living by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,260,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Capital Senior Living by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

