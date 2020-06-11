Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Basilea Pharmaceutica AG’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BPMUF)

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.28) for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basilea Pharmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

BPMUF stock opened at $52.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.60. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $60.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products that address the medical needs in the therapeutic areas of oncology and anti-infectives. It offers isavuconazole, an intravenous and oral azole antifungal drug for the treatment of invasive aspergillosis and mucormycosis in the United States, the European Union, and internationally under the Cresemba brand.

