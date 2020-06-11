Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Trading 25% Higher

Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 322,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 362% from the average session volume of 69,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 million and a P/E ratio of -1.96.

Canstar Resources Company Profile (CVE:ROX)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, focuses primarily on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Buchans-Mary March project that consists of various contiguous properties totaling approximately 44,000 hectares of land located in Buchans Mine, central Newfoundland.

