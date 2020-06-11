Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Stake Lessened by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,755,000 after acquiring an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $380.00 to $359.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $321.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $260.16 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

