Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 613,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 14th total of 504,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 596,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CP stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.25. The stock had a trading volume of 90,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,717. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $173.26 and a fifty-two week high of $275.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 52,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.5% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 302,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,432,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 206,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,787,000 after acquiring an additional 69,672 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $243.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

