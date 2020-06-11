Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$139.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.62.
CNR opened at C$121.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.
In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total transaction of C$204,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493 shares in the company, valued at C$58,627.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,631 shares of company stock worth $831,905.
Canadian National Railway Company Profile
Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.
