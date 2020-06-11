Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$139.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.62.

CNR opened at C$121.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$116.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$127.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.44 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.23, for a total value of C$100,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,660,721.15. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total transaction of C$204,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 493 shares in the company, valued at C$58,627.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,631 shares of company stock worth $831,905.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

