Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.42% of TRI Pointe Group worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TRI Pointe Group by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.64. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $595.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TRI Pointe Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

