Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 621,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $19.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.77%.

SU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.