Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.11 Million Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.47% of Deluxe worth $5,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Deluxe by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deluxe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.