Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,161 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 455,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after buying an additional 49,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

SPR opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.48. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 2.92%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

