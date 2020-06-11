CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Shares Gap Up to $2.05

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $2.05. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 665,200 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S in a report on Monday, May 18th.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.43% of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

