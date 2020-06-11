Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Trading 3% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)’s share price rose 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $25.10 and last traded at $25.76, approximately 1,468,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,497,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

Specifically, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 13,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $300,183.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,866.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,204 shares in the company, valued at $416,041.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $512,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 4.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently -49.23%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Camping World by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in Camping World by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 406,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 219,011 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

