Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 913,200 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 14th total of 752,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 543,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,930. Calix has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $810.01 million, a PE ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, lifted their price objective on Calix to $10.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.11 per share, with a total value of $363,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 3,053 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $37,674.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Calix by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Calix by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Calix by 56.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,372 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calix during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

