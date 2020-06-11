Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cairn Energy to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cairn Energy to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 246 ($3.13) to GBX 131 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 130 ($1.65) in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cairn Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.18).

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CNE stock opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.64) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $759.93 million and a P/E ratio of 8.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 57.35 ($0.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.80 ($2.76).

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.