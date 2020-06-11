Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Builders FirstSource is a leading supplier and manufacturer of structural and related building products for residential new construction in the United States. Manufacturing facilities include plants that manufacture roof and floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, aluminum and vinyl windows, custom millwork and pre-hung doors. Builders FirstSource also distributes windows, interior and exterior doors, dimensional lumber and lumber sheet goods, millwork and other building products. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLDR. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,415. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

