Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Buckle, Inc. is a leading retailer of medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. Buckle markets a wide selection of brand names and private label casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories and footwear. The Company emphasizes personalized attention to its guests (customers) and provides individual customer services such as free alterations, layaways, and a frequent shopper program. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut Buckle from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Buckle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $17.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. Buckle has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Buckle had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Buckle will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

