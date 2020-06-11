BTIG Research Begins Coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.36.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $279.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.11 and a beta of 1.19. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $287.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.