Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$54.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$65.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a PE ratio of -537.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of C$43.57 and a 12 month high of C$76.35.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

In other news, Director David Mcdaniel Mann acquired 3,000 shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,677.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198,062.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.