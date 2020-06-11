Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Purchases C$25,285.82 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director John Stewart Lacey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.57 per share, with a total value of C$25,285.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$945,689.67.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at C$45.67 on Thursday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a 1 year low of C$27.00 and a 1 year high of C$62.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a PE ratio of -122.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.18.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

