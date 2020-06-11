Brokers Set Expectations for First Bank’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Bank in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick forecasts that the bank will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million.

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on First Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

First Bank stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. First Bank has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 50.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Bank by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Bank by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

