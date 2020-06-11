Brokers Issue Forecasts for ContraFect Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ContraFect in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised ContraFect from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ContraFect has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of CFRX opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.03. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.56.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birchview Capital LP boosted its holdings in ContraFect by 1,145.4% in the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ContraFect by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 551,626 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

