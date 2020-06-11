Brokerages Set $16.50 Target Price for Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $16.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Graham an industry rank of 187 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of GHM stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.57. The company had a trading volume of 51,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,020. Graham has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Graham had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graham will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 15.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 601,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Graham by 7.9% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 775,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 56,691 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at $565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Graham by 130.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

