British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.95. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

