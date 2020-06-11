British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,800 ($48.36) to GBX 3,900 ($49.64) in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank dropped their target price on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($61.09) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,071 ($39.09) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,074.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,116.60. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1-year low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

