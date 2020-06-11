British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($61.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,250 ($54.09) to GBX 4,070 ($51.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,071 ($39.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,074.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,116.60.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

