British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 4,250 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) has been given a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BATS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($61.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,250 ($54.09) to GBX 4,070 ($51.80) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reduced their target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads stock opened at GBX 3,071 ($39.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 52-week low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,074.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,116.60.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS)

